81,603 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 81,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SONY stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,747. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The company has a market cap of $154.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

