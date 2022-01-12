$8.98 Million in Sales Expected for Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) to announce sales of $8.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonendo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.06 million and the lowest is $8.90 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonendo will report full year sales of $32.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.20 million to $32.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $40.35 million, with estimates ranging from $40.20 million to $40.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonendo.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($9.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

SONX stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.75. 200,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,507. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51. Sonendo has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

