$617.24 Million in Sales Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to announce sales of $617.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $595.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $640.69 million. Azul posted sales of $330.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $520.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.94 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 8.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Azul by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76. Azul has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $29.45.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

