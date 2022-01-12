609 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $900.94.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,064.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,068.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $865.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 344.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

