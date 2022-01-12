$6.73 Billion in Sales Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will post sales of $6.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.99 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $5.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $33.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.70 billion to $36.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $36.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $40.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.73. 4,071,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033,559. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $67.04 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

