55I LLC Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

55I LLC trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1,766.7% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,064.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,068.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $865.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 344.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. increased their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $900.94.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

