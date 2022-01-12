55I LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

55I LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. 55I LLC owned 0.08% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,989,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,664,000 after acquiring an additional 721,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,663,000 after acquiring an additional 582,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,626,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,977,000 after acquiring an additional 412,421 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 277.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 337,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after acquiring an additional 247,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,535.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 239,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 233,271 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

EAGG stock opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.