55I LLC Purchases 8,347 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

55I LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of VXUS opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.941 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

