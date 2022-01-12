55I LLC Invests $754,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

55I LLC purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Linde by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Linde by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 15.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

NYSE LIN opened at $336.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $172.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

