55I LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

55I LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $779,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 112.0% during the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 300.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the third quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the third quarter worth $311,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJUL opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

