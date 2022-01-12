55I LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 43.6% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.4% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 108,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,342,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $144.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.30 and its 200-day moving average is $143.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

