55I LLC Increases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 106.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $612.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $585.45 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $656.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $715.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $776.00.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

