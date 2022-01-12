55I LLC Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

55I LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 110,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 72.6% during the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $55.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.03.

