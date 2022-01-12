55I LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

55I LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 36,811.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $194.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.52. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $151.95 and a 12-month high of $201.03.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

