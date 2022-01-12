55I LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

55I LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned about 0.49% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. Capital Planning LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 108,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 73,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.31. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $55.61.

