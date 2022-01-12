55I LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

55I LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $273.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.33 and its 200-day moving average is $266.17. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $221.52 and a 1 year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

