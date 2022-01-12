$54.53 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report $54.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.01 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $54.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $212.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.09 million to $212.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $221.33 million, with estimates ranging from $219.38 million to $222.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AINV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

AINV stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,229. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $865.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

