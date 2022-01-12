51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Stake Decreased by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 54.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,289 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in 51job were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in 51job by 845.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,454,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,208 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in 51job during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,500,000. Attestor Ltd purchased a new position in 51job during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,840,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,419,000 after buying an additional 356,744 shares during the period. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,939,000.

Shares of JOBS stock traded up $4.19 on Wednesday, hitting $50.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. 51job, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.63.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.78%.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

