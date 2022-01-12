$50.87 Million in Sales Expected for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will announce $50.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.23 million and the lowest is $50.50 million. Amalgamated Financial reported sales of $55.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year sales of $193.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.00 million to $194.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $244.63 million, with estimates ranging from $241.07 million to $248.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $533.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.86. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $258,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $382,604 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 4,761.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 32.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 68.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the period. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

