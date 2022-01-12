$461.40 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will announce sales of $461.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $473.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.51 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $440.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $21.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

