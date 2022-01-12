$433.25 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will report $433.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $374.00 million to $476.00 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $113.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 283.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

PK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PK traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $19.42. 97,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.10. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.