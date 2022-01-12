$41.56 Million in Sales Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will report $41.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.20 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $34.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $152.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.30 million to $155.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $211.84 million, with estimates ranging from $204.47 million to $225.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $4,509,241.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $96,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,486 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,573. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after acquiring an additional 434,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after acquiring an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 258,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after acquiring an additional 167,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $108.73 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $181.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.14, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

