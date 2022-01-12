3,692 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. Airbnb comprises about 0.0% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after buying an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,778,000 after buying an additional 2,931,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,284,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABNB stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,191. The firm has a market cap of $105.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.93. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $3,227,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $1,662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,175,824 shares of company stock worth $215,894,601 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.79.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

