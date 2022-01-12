$3.29 Billion in Sales Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce sales of $3.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.18 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $11.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.85 billion to $12.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $14.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.39.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $208.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

