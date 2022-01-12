26,158 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $192,573,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $106,495,000. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $103,696,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $1,590,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $1,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $454,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $652,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,901 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $38.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.76.

HOOD opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

