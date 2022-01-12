2,278 Shares in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Purchased by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,278 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 1.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 466,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 314,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,048,000 after acquiring an additional 37,710 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,817,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 38.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $85.95 on Wednesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $76.70 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

