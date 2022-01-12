2,199 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Purchased by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,115,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,003,000 after purchasing an additional 213,594 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 476.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.64. The company had a trading volume of 25,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,048. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $171.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.25.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Compass Point raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.