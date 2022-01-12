200,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2022

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,360,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 151,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 746.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period.

Shares of KSA stock opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.24. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $44.11.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.