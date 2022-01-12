200,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,360,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 151,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 746.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period.

Shares of KSA stock opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.24. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $44.11.

