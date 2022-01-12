$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will post $2.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.59 billion and the lowest is $2.54 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year sales of $10.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

