175,000 Shares in Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.63% of Skydeck Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKYA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. 1,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,343. Skydeck Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

