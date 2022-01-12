142,527 Shares in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 142,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

KNSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a market cap of $825.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of -0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

