13,115 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,340,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,552,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,339,000 after acquiring an additional 83,957 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

PEP traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.76. 33,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,354,949. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $175.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

