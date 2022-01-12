11,000 Shares in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,089,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $677,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. 6.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EVGO opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. EVgo Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVgo Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVGO. Bank of America cut EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Capital One Financial began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

