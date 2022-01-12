10,699 Shares in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Bought by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter worth $119,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter worth $69,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter worth $113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 96,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 59,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 26,735 shares in the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. 40,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,021. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

In other news, insider Kuni Nakamura acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

