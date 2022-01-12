100,000 Shares in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLGN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at $208,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLGN opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

