$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $631.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,256,000 after acquiring an additional 192,936 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMN opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.27. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

