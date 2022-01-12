$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Unio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.03. 817,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,043. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.74. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.