-$0.69 EPS Expected for Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will report ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Oncorus posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, COO Stephen Harbin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Oncorus by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Oncorus by 10,777.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 457,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oncorus by 205.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after buying an additional 744,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Oncorus by 181.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 32,192 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ONCR opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. Oncorus has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 5.50.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

