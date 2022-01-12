$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. DocuSign reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.70. 19,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,855,411. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.64 and its 200-day moving average is $252.69. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $126.91 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.52, a P/E/G ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,247 shares of company stock valued at $12,634,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

