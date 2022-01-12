$0.45 EPS Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,347 shares of company stock worth $2,971,569. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 143,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.87. 448,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,936,277. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $37.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

