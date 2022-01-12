-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to post ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.81). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($1.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. The business had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ KPTI traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.50. 42,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,316. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -0.03. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $17.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 868.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 34,750 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 200,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

