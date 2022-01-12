$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover European Wax Center.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million.

Several analysts have commented on EWCZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other European Wax Center news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,356,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,288,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $19,874,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth approximately $16,185,000.

EWCZ stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $28.40. 4,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,787. European Wax Center has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

