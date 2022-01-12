$0.05 EPS Expected for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) This Quarter

Analysts expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WM Technology.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAPS shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 263.8% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,937 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the third quarter worth $23,381,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth $14,587,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth $12,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,204. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WM Technology (MAPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.