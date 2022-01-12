-$0.01 EPS Expected for Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. Excellon Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Excellon Resources.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Excellon Resources had a negative net margin of 112.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE EXN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,084. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. Excellon Resources has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Excellon Resources (EXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.