Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Zymeworks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

ZYME opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $664.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.83. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 369,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after buying an additional 46,739 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,401,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

