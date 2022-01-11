ZKSwap Trading 20.1% Lower This Week (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000675 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. ZKSwap has a market cap of $57.05 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00059949 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00080001 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.01 or 0.07533383 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,658.24 or 0.99708441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00067636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003131 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars.

