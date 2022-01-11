Zevia PBC’s (NYSE:ZVIA) Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 18th

Zevia PBC’s (NYSE:ZVIA) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 18th. Zevia PBC had issued 10,700,000 shares in its IPO on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $149,800,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

ZVIA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zevia PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of NYSE:ZVIA opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZVIA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $241,582,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $21,149,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $7,667,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $7,421,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth about $5,304,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

