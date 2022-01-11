Zeusshield (ZSC) Trading 3.9% Higher This Week

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $263,307.45 and $739.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00066508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005272 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

