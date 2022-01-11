Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,700 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 506,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $535.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $589.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $561.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $380.64 and a 52 week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

