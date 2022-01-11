Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €77.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($87.50) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($137.50) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($114.77) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zalando presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €105.33 ($119.70).

Get Zalando alerts:

ZAL stock opened at €64.50 ($73.30) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €75.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €86.26. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($56.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.